MOJO Urban Kitchen 222 atwells avenue
STARTERS
SANDWICHES
- Cubano
Juicy pulled pork, tangy pickles, savory ham, and melted Swiss cheese layered on a toasted bun. Satisfy your craving with this flavorful and hearty sandwich option.$16.00
- Media Noche
Tangy pickles, savory ham, and melted Swiss cheese layered on a toasted bun with juicy pulled pork on a sweet Bread. Flavorful and hearty sandwich option.$16.00
- Mojo Swagger
Savory fusion of Cuban sandwich with a Dominican twist Longaniza, fried egg, fried cheese, and bacon for a flavorful twist on a classic.$20.00
- Guava BBQ Chicken
Butter-roasted chicken breast with tangy guava BBQ sauce, red wine grilled onions, house pickles, and Swiss & Pepperjack cheese. Satisfyingly juicy and flavorful with a sweet and savory twist.$17.00
- Turkey BLT
Turkey BLT sandwich on savory, lightly toasted Cuban bread. Enjoy succulent turkey with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomatoes layered between slices of warm bread.$17.00
- Spicy Cuban
Savory Cuban sandwich with Swiss & Pepper jack, house pickles, roasted pork, cooked ham, Mojo Mustard, jalapeño, ancho aioli on Cuban bread. Flavorful, juicy, and robust.$18.00
- MOJO CHOPPED
Chopped cheese with Butter sauteed onions, shrettuce, tomatoes, pickles, swiss cheese and pepperjack with our Domican sauce.$17.00OUT OF STOCK