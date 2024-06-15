MOJO Urban Kitchen 222 atwells avenue
STARTERS
- Croquetas de Jamon
Crunchy on the outside and fluffy in the inside Packed with Ham Croquette$8.00
- Slutty Cubanitas
The full Cuban sandwich experience inside a little classic empanada, Swiss, pork, Ham, and pickles dancing salsa on your taste buds.$8.00
- Loaded Yucca fries
Grab a taste of the fried yucca sticks, loaded with braised pork Butt, onions, crispy crumbled chicharron and a cilantro sauce.$14.00
- Loaded Fries
Your choice of protein with jalapeños, crumbled chicharron, chives and avocado sauce$12.00
- Mojo WINGS
Seasoned and crispy fried wings with your sauce selection$10.45
SANDWICHES
- Cubano
Juicy pulled pork, tangy pickles, savory ham, and melted Swiss cheese layered on a toasted bun. Satisfy your craving with this flavorful and hearty sandwich option.$16.00
- Media Noche
Tangy pickles, savory ham, and melted Swiss cheese layered on a toasted bun with juicy pulled pork on a sweet Bread. Flavorful and hearty sandwich option.$16.00
- Mojo Swagger
Savory fusion of Cuban sandwich with a Dominican twist Longaniza, fried egg, fried cheese, and bacon for a flavorful twist on a classic.$20.00
- Guava BBQ Chicken
Butter-roasted chicken breast with tangy guava BBQ sauce, red wine grilled onions, house pickles, and Swiss & Pepperjack cheese. Satisfyingly juicy and flavorful with a sweet and savory twist.$17.00
- Turkey BLT
Turkey BLT sandwich on savory, lightly toasted Cuban bread. Enjoy succulent turkey with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomatoes layered between slices of warm bread.$17.00
- Spicy Cuban
Savory Cuban sandwich with Swiss & Pepper jack, house pickles, roasted pork, cooked ham, Mojo Mustard, jalapeño, ancho aioli on Cuban bread. Flavorful, juicy, and robust.$18.00
- Croqueta Special
Savory ham croquette sandwich loaded with roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and red wine grilled onions on Cuban bread. Juicy, flavorful, and satisfying.$18.00
- Steak & Onion
Juicy marinated steak sandwich with arugula, flavorful mojo sauce, sweet onion and garlic aioli, and creamy muenster cheese. Aromatic and succulent.$20.00