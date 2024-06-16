About us

Welcome to MOJO URBAN KITCHEN! Nestled in the heart of Providence, our restaurant is a vibrant fusion of Dominican warmth and Cuban zest, brought to life by our founder, José. With a passion for both cultures, José blends the best of Dominican flair with the bold flavors of Cuban cuisine, creating an unforgettable experience. From our mouthwatering Cuban sandwiches to our savory sides, each dish is crafted with love and authenticity. Step into our restaurant and embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of Caribbean flavors. Join us at Rock & Rye and get to a place where every bite tells a story of tradition, passion, and irresistible taste.