Welcome image 1

Welcome to MOJO

Are you ready for the best Cuban Sandwiches in town?

We're open now! Come get yours @Rock & Rye Bar

222 Atwells ave, Providence. R.I.

About MOJO Urban Kitchen

  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Coming from the Caribbean you cant deny flavor isn't infused into our DNA, bringing the sazón to town, in this kick ass menu that will have you moving your body to the beat of the salsa music.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Pickup (Doordash soon)

    Call, or order online and give yourself a treat that will become your new craving whether it is a cheat meal or a way to end the day with a WIN.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience the flavor Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our Spot located at Rock & Rye, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours

Reviews

  • That Guava BBQ sandwich is absolute fire!

    Mike M.

  • Turkey BLT is my all time favorite... ate two of them the first day

    A G.

  • Tried a bunch of the menu stuff with my group and everything was Delish!. Definitely coming back

    Maddy.

1 / 2
1 / 2
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image