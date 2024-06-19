Welcome to MOJO
Are you ready for the best Cuban Sandwiches in town?
We're open now! Come get yours @Rock & Rye Bar
222 Atwells ave, Providence. R.I.
About MOJO Urban Kitchen
Taste the difference
Coming from the Caribbean you cant deny flavor isn't infused into our DNA, bringing the sazón to town, in this kick ass menu that will have you moving your body to the beat of the salsa music.
Available for Pickup (Doordash soon)
Call, or order online and give yourself a treat that will become your new craving whether it is a cheat meal or a way to end the day with a WIN.
Experience the flavor Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our Spot located at Rock & Rye, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Reviews
That Guava BBQ sandwich is absolute fire!
Turkey BLT is my all time favorite... ate two of them the first day
Tried a bunch of the menu stuff with my group and everything was Delish!. Definitely coming back